Jimmie Lee Dowton June 20, 1959 - July 11, 2023 In the early hours of July 11th, 2023, in Herriman, Utah, Jimmie Lee Dowton, 83, peacefully returned home to his Heavenly Father after bravely facing some health challenges. Surrounded by his beloved family, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.
Jimmie was born on August 10, 1939, in Salmon, Idaho, to Clara Bernard Means, who later married Sydney Mark Dowton. He spent his formative years in May, Idaho, where he was the eldest of four siblings. Graduating from Challis High School in 1957, he furthered his education, earning certificates in Diesel Mechanics and Advanced Auto Mechanics from Idaho State College in 1959.
During his time in school in Pocatello, he met the love of his life, Maria Elena Martin, and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1959. Later, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity. Together, Jimmie and Maria moved to Pahsimeroi, where they nurtured their family and ran a successful ranch.
A true expert horseman and a gifted rancher, Jimmie was well-known throughout southern Idaho. His dedication and hard work earned him the prestigious title of Outstanding Rancher of the Year from the Custer Soil District in 1987. He generously served many years on the Custer Soil District and instilled his strong work ethic in his family.
Beyond his achievements, Jimmie's heart belonged to his family. One of his favorite pastimes was taking side-by-side rides through the majestic mountains of Idaho with his loved ones, or simply going on drives and sharing picnics. He adored spending time with his grandkids, often delighting in teasing them playfully. Additionally, Jimmie had a passion for music and was an accomplished harmonica player, captivating his family with his soulful melodies as the grandkids danced around in delight.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jimmie served diligently in various capacities, including Branch President, Elders Quorum President, and as a member of the High Council. In his later years, he eagerly awaited FaceTime calls with his grandson, who was serving a church mission in Samoa.
Jim will be deeply missed and forever cherished by his children: Jimmie Dwain (Denise) Dowton of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Kevin (Stacey) Dowton of Warden, Washington; Tracy (Angie) Dowton of Manhattan, Montana; Teresa (Faioso) Aiono of Herriman, Utah; and Kimberli Schwenke of Challis, Idaho. He is also survived by his siblings: brother Sydney (Karen) Dowton, sisters Clara Binford, Louetta Keef, and sister-in-law Patty Jo Martin, along with 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria Elena, his son Terry Dowton, and his parents Clara and Syd Dowton, Jimmie's passing marks a profound loss for all who knew him.
A funeral service to honor Jimmie's life will take place at the Pahsimeroi Branch Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at Patterson (near May, Idaho), on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 2:00 pm. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends for one hour. The burial will be held at the May Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the May Cemetery/Grange Hall in memory of Jim. For more information, please contact Susan Miller via email at millgeor@yahoo.com. The funeral arrangements have been thoughtfully handled by Jones and Casey Funeral Home.
