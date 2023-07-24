Jimmie Lee Dowton June 20, 1959 - July 11, 2023 In the early hours of July 11th, 2023, in Herriman, Utah, Jimmie Lee Dowton, 83, peacefully returned home to his Heavenly Father after bravely facing some health challenges. Surrounded by his beloved family, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Jimmie was born on August 10, 1939, in Salmon, Idaho, to Clara Bernard Means, who later married Sydney Mark Dowton. He spent his formative years in May, Idaho, where he was the eldest of four siblings. Graduating from Challis High School in 1957, he furthered his education, earning certificates in Diesel Mechanics and Advanced Auto Mechanics from Idaho State College in 1959.


