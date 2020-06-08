It’s with broken hearts that we announce that Joe Heaps began his new life in heaven on the morning of June 3rd while working one of his favorite new horses. We don’t know much, but what we do know is that there was no suffering, he wasn’t bucked off (he’d probably want you to know that, Ha!) and he was doing exactly what he loved to do and went exactly how he always dreamt to go, with a good horse.
Joe lived an incredibly full life. He didn’t know half measures. He embodied a spirit of excellence. No matter what he put his hand or mind to, he was in it 100 percent. He was known so well by so many in many different walks of life and his imprint is incalculable. From guiding elk hunts in Idaho’s backcountry, to coaching many different sports, building beautiful homes, to his love of ranching and raising livestock, he was known to many and adored by all who could take his intense and intentional love for them. He wouldn’t mix words and if he thought something, you knew it, but you also knew his heart was for you and for your good. He loved to laugh and if he didn’t make you laugh while you were around him, you may want to check your own pulse.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Carrie, all of his four siblings, his three children, nine grandkids, and more adopted family than we’ll ever know. Though our hearts are broken, we cherish the time we had with him. We have all inherited his love for Jesus which was his paramount passion. He looked and acted like Him in everything he did. He was the first one to tell you of his own faults which made him relatable and approachable. His desire was to see this world be transformed by the glory of God and was constantly maneuvering himself to do what he felt the Father was asking him to do in service of that goal. His heart belonged to his wife, his family and to ranching and he had the distinct pleasure of enjoying those the past seven years in Challis, Idaho.
Well wishes and memories can be sent to 15358 Highway 93, Challis, ID 83226.
His tribute will be held outdoors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June, 2020 at 15358 Highway 93, Challis, out on the ranch. Just follow the signs. In true Joe Heaps’ fashion, there won’t be too much structure, bring your boots, a lawn chair, a coat, blankets and your stories.
His passion and vigor for life and for people will echo in many hearts and into eternity.