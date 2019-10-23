John Charles Mulder of Nampa, a former resident of Challis and Boise, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was 69. A memorial service was held Oct. 18, 2019, in Boise.
John was born March 10, 1950, in Twin Falls to John H. Mulder and Pauline J. (Pollard) Mulder. The family moved to Challis where John attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1969. He attended Idaho State University and earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.
His first job took him north to Anchorage, Alaska, to work for Lounsbury and Associates, a consulting engineering firm. He worked primarily in native villages, building roads and airports.
During a trip back to Idaho, John was set up on a blind date by friends and met the love of his life, Linda Charlene Yamada. They were married Feb. 12, 1977, in Challis. They were married for 42 years.
Alaska brought many new adventures for John — commercial and recreational fishing, caribou hunting, river rafting and golfing. The most rewarding was raising two daughters — Takara and Kayleigh.
John became a partner in LCMF Ltd. in 1982. It gave him a taste of entrepreneurship. In 1996, he moved his family back to Idaho where he owned Idaho 4x4 for a year and then owned Line X of Idaho.
John was involved with the Meridian Masonic Lodge and the El Korah Shriners (Players unit) acting in melodramas and providing behind-the-scene help.
John is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Takara (Johnny) Sullivan and Kayleigh Mulder; granddaughter Sofia Sullivan; granddog River; a niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Christine.
The family thanks Dr. Jason Bronner and Kelly at St. Luke’s and the staff at St. Alphonsus Hospital for their care.