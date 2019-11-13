John Dikeman was 75 years old when he died on October 31, 2019.
He started in New York when he was born to parents Floyd “Buddy” Dikeman and Francis “Connie” Dikeman. When he was of age, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in many places throughout the U.S. including a few stops in Vietnam.
He moved to San Francisco after his service and lived and worked in the Haight-Ashbury District, including a spell as a roadie for a group at that time known as the Screaming Skulls — later changing their name to the Grateful Dead.
He moved to Forestville and then Cloverdale in northern California where he opened a shop to sell and repair firearms as a gunsmith. He also worked for the Living History Centre which produced the Renaissance Pleasure Faire at their Novato and Agoura, California, locations.
He was known to most as John John and answered as J2 or Me-Twice. He had a variety of jobs and experiences in his life and enjoyed talking about them. He met his wife, Debra, in 1981 at the Northern RPF and shared his insights and life with her. They had a small ceremony to get married in her sister’s backyard in 1982 while in southern California. By 1987, they purchased their first home in Hopland, California. John’s health issues started to affect him in 1995 when he became a member of the “zipper club” and had open heart surgery.
In 2003, he found some beautiful acreage near Challis to have his log home built. He volunteered at the HUB Thrift Store mostly and other places around Challis. He was an avid prospector and rockhound. He used humor and stories to make everyone else around him feel good. And he would always make a short story long. He had nicknames for everyone and everyone liked him. He liked to hunt deer, pig, elk, quail, geese and ducks and fished his own ponds. He named one of his dogs “What” and another “Who” and loved to tease everyone in the conversations that followed. He made many good friends, he helped anyone who asked, and always called you neighbor!
No services will be held.
Thank you for your condolences.