July 28, 1980 - April 25, 2023

John Woodruff (Woody) Long came into the world on July 28, 1980. He passed away quietly on a beautiful Spring morning, April 25, 2023, at his home in the shadows of the Grand Teton Range in Driggs, Idaho.


