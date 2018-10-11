Joseph Dean Argyle, 79, of Challis passed away Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at his home in Challis.
Dean was born in Blackfoot on April 13, 1939, to John and Emily Grace Argyle. After high school, Dean attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and received a bachelor’s degree in forestry. Dean had a lifelong career working for the U.S. Forest Service in timber management. Dean’s work duties took him from Idaho to Alaska, where he managed forestry exports to Japan. Dean had a love for adventure; he was a licensed private pilot and was trained as a Forest Service smoke jumper.
Dean married Lorraine Jewel in Wyoming, and from that union a daughter, Ada Dawn, was born. They were later divorced. Dean married Janet Lee in Hailey on Jan. 20, 1990. Dean and Jan spent four years together in Juneau, Alaska, where together they purchased a large pleasure fishing boat. Dean and Jan spent their summers in Juneau treating many family and friends to the fishing trip of a lifetime. Dean and Jan moved to Challis in 1995 and built their home there. While in Challis, Dean was loved and accepted by a large family and made many new friends. Dean was a very social person, never short of a life story that he would readily tell to all who would listen.
Dean is survived by his wife, Jan Argyle, of Challis; daughter, Ada (Dale) Kepler, of Pocatello; brother Don Argyle of Albuquerque, New Mexico; stepsons, Dean Lee of Clayton, Bob (Kathy) Lee of Victor, Montana; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily Grace; a twin brother, Dale; brothers, Harold and Reed; and a sister, Ruth.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at the Challis Cemetery.