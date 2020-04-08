June Lish, 84, of Inkom passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 9, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Gladys and George Kline. After graduating high school in Grantsville, Utah, she married the love of her life, Westley Lish. They made their home in Inkom where they raised their their children: Gary, Kevin and JoLene.
June had many interests and talents. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught primary and mutual. She was also a participant of the Country Gals Horse Riding Club. She and Westley had a love for dancing. They took part in a weekly square dancing group and got to perform at the mini dome. June rarely missed her weekly hair appointments with Sue and devoted her Wednesdays to play cards with her lady friends at the old El Rancho Café. She was known for her great hospitality when visitors showed up and always had a hearty meal ready to serve.
Besides June being a devoted wife and mother, she had a passion for her grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ activities and daily lives. She would frequently call and check in on them. When any one of them was going to be in Pocatello, she loved to meet for lunch to catch up and visit.
June is survived by her husband, Westley; her son, Kevin of Challis; her daughter, JoLene (John) of Inkom; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her son, Gary; her parents, Gladys and George Kline; her brothers, Dean, Don and Paul; her sisters, Betty and Diane; and her mother and father-in-law Dude and Opal Lish.
Due to the quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.