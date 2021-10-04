Kathryn Lynn (Hathaway) Henke 5/27/1953 - 9/26/2021 Katherine Lynn Hathaway Henke, 68, of Challis, Idaho passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 26, 2021, from complications due to Covid-19.
Kathy, or "Kat" as close friends and family called her, was born in Jerome, Idaho on May 27, 1953, to Donna Jackson Hathaway of Jerome, Idaho, and Cecil Hathaway of Paul, Idaho. Kat graduated from Pocatello High School in 1971.
Kat served in the Army in the diesel mechanic field during the Vietnam War as the Quartermaster stationed at Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma. After leaving the Army in 1975, Kat attended the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) where she earned her associate degree in bookkeeping.
A true Idaho Gal, Kat worked a variety of jobs serving communities in Southern Idaho including Pocatello, Twin Falls, Buhl, Mountain Home, and Challis. She often held customer service roles and loved any opportunity to use her creativity to enhance the experience of the public she served.
Kat has always been creative and was a very talented seamstress, upholsterer, and dancer. She especially enjoyed making costumes for Halloween and parades. She even made clown costumes for her mom when she volunteered as a clown for events. Kat loved to decorate parade floats starting at an early age when she and her sisters used to have parades in their neighborhood. She continued to decorate parade floats throughout her life. Additionally, she sewed beautiful dresses for weddings, and according to her sisters, created some interesting fashions for herself. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crafting, and hot tubbing.
While Kat was the feisty tomboy of the family taunting her two sisters, she was also the courageous one who led as an example of bravery growing up. Kat matured into a gentle soul who was patient, tender and a joy to work with. Kat had a big heart and enjoyed collaborating, being helpful, and supporting the people she loved with kindness.
Kat is survived by her parents, Donna and Cecil Hathaway, her sisters Debbie (Harley) Bergendorf of Pocatello and Crystal (Smitty) Smith of Challis, along with four children, Jerrad Henke of Challis, and Josh (April) Henke of Hermiston, Oregon, twins Cathryn and Wesley Clark of San Diego, California as well as a granddaughter, ShyAnn, and grandson, David Mo, two step-grandchildren and seven great step-grandchildren.
While there will be no formal funeral ceremonies for friends and family, anyone who would like to pay tribute to her is welcome to witness the Veteran Legacy Memorial service honors that will be performed at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho sometime in October.
