Kent Van Tassell 1/8/1948 - 11/9/2022 Our loving and humble Dad, Kent Van Tassell, 74, passed away 9 November 2022 in St. George, Utah, of natural causes.

He was born 8 January 1948 in Heber, Utah to Carl M and Elda Van Tassell, the second of five boys: Boyd, Rulon, Carl Jr., and Chad.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.