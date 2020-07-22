Kim Hughes, 60, of Challis, Idaho, passed away on July 17, 2020, in Challis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Centennial Park “City Park,” in Challis, with Pastor John Lovegrove officiating. Burial follows at the Challis Cemetery. A reception is then scheduled at City Park.
Kim Hughes was born in Moscow, Idaho, to Lynn and Nell Hughes on May 25, 1960. He graduated high school in Idaho Falls, received his BS in Accounting from Idaho State University and obtained a CPA designation. Kim worked for 30 years as an auditor for the federal government.
Kim retired to Challis two years ago and was grateful for his awesome neighbors, beautiful surroundings and the wonderful community. He loved to play cards and games. He was very competitive when playing and would be the first to spot a cheater. He would do anything for anyone and will be missed greatly.
Kim was preceded in death two years ago by his father, Lynn Hughes.
Kim is survived by his mother Nell Hughes, and brothers and sister: Kevin Hughes, Gilbert Hughes and Melanie (Hughes) Gneiting.
Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Hughes, Kaitlin Lynn, Luke Hughes, Meghan Gneiting, Dillon Hughes, Lynette Swain, Brenda Gneiting and Andie Walton.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the charity of your choice. If someone in your family is experiencing mental illness, please seek professional help.