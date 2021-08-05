Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Larry Stuart Jokinen 3/31/1955 - 5/29/2021 Larry Stuart Jokinen "Hugger" of Moore Idaho passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side Saturday, May 29th 2021.
Hugger was born in Flint Michigan on March 31st 1955 to Arne and Joan Jokinen. He graduated from Durand Michigan class of 1973. He played football, golf, and was in the Marching band. He then graduated from Michigan Tech Forestry School. In 1979 he moved to Idaho to work for the forest service in Mackay, Idaho. This is where he met his wife Lori Sue Clark.
He was involved in many organizations in Custer County and known by many. He retired in November of 2019 from the Idaho Transportation Dept.
Hugger is survived by his wife Lori Sue Jokinen, son Lathan (Sunnie), daughter Mariah (Dalton), brother Ross (Terry), grandchildren Joezzie, Riggin, Cable, Declan and a granddaughter on the way as well as many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and infant brother.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Mackay, Idaho on Friday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m. The Family would like any donations to be made to the Mackay Lion's Club in memory of him.