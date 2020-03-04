Leila Pat Hunt was born on March 17, 1931, in St. Anthony to Leonard and Annie Greenhalgh. She passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020, in Idaho Falls.
She married Glendon Hunt on Jan. 23, 1949, with their marriage later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After living in St. Anthony for two years, they lived in Priest River for four years, Woodville for two years and Challis for 60 years. To be closer to their doctors, they moved to Idaho Falls in 2016.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave service in many capacities.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane.
She is survived by her husband, Glendon, of Idaho Falls; five children, Steven (Brenda) Hunt of Salt Lake City, Brenda Reid of Idaho Falls, Pam (Chuck) Felton of Challis, Ryan Hunt of Challis, and Raylene (Steve) Rasmussen of Ammon. At the time of her passing she had 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the services rendered by the doctors and nurses on the fifth floor of EIRMC and the Aspen Hospice.
Funeral services were held Feb. 29, 2020, in Ammon. A graveside service was held in Challis on March 2.
Condolences may be sent to 728 Barnwood Drive, Ammon, ID 83406.