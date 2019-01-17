Lena Piva Bradshaw was born Sept. 9, 1914, to Pete and Louisa Piva, pioneer immigrants from Italy. She was born on a small ranch up East Fork, which is the present day JR Baker Ranch. She was the second child of six children, four of whom were born on the ranch.
In 1918 the Piva family moved to the Birch Creek Ranch (Lena's current home). The family lived in the “present day” Old Shop until her father purchased a big hotel as a home in the mining town of Bayhorse. They disassembled that structure and moved it to the Birch Creek Ranch where they reconstructed it as a home with lots of rooms and a big kitchen. This house served as the home base for the Pivas and the Bradshaws for many happy years. Even though the home was consumed by fire and destroyed in the winter of 1970, it was a central place of fond memories that continue to this day.
While living at the Birch Creek ranch, when Lena was 7 years old, she started school in Challis. The first few years she and Marion would stay in town during the week and return home on the weekends. Later she and her brothers would ride their horses back and forth to school. Each morning before they left for school the kids had chores to tend to. Lena loved milking the cows and liked to compete with her brothers to see who would be the fastest at getting their chores done. She possessed a competitive spirit her entire life.
In the early 1930s Pete and Louisa moved their family to a newly purchased ranch north of Challis. The demands of clearing land and working the new ranch required the effort and sweat of the whole family. The boys had to work the ranch, but Lena was able to continue with high school, which suited her well. Lena was a hardworking student and excelled in bookkeeping, spelling bees and penmanship. Lena graduated from Challis High School in spring 1934. She was also a good athlete, who brought home trophies and plaques with her track skills. She was a sprinter, an excellent horseman and could throw a ringer every time in horse shoes, and all the while make little of her accomplishments. She possessed a quiet winning spirit born from working hard in the fields and helping her folks with crops and running the ranch.
All the while, Lena helped her mother with cooking and taking care of her two little sisters, Ruby and Margaret. On June 10, 1934, Lena married William J. Bradshaw, who was from the Mackay-Chilly Flats area. The first few years, Bill and Lena moved from Hailey to Pahsimeroi working various mining jobs such as at Clayton Silver, Ramshorn, Triumph and Patterson Mine in Pahsimeroi. For two years they lived and worked at the Ramshorn mine in Bayhorse where Lena worked cooking for all of the men who worked in the mine and lived in the boarding house. While Bill was working in Pahsimeroi, Lena moved back to Challis to help take care of her sisters Ruby and Margaret while they attended school.
In 1942 Bill and Lena moved onto the original Piva Birch Creek Ranch and made that their home. Together Lena and Bill loved working on the ranch side by side, raising cattle, chickens and sheep and providing a “one in a million life” for their three children, Dona, Jay and Pete. Ranch life was Lena's cup of tea, and she always said “that she was extremely lucky … that for her livelihood, she was able to do the things that she loved the most.” Lena’s home was always warm and inviting, her garden green and well-manicured and her family well taken care of. That and her skill in animal husbandry are all the reasons that she was presented with the “Farm Wife of the Year” award.
Lena's love for horses, in particular, led Bill and Lena into co-founding and participating in the Tanglefoot Horse Club, a club and social group they enjoyed for many years. Of her many talents, Lena was also a skilled businesswoman. Not only did she take care of the bookkeeping and business of their ranch, she also partnered with her daughter, Dona, and son, Jay, to successfully run the Wise Buy Grocery store for several years.
One constant that stands out in Lena’s life was her constantly selfless spirit. There was never a time when a nephew, niece, grandchild, great-grandchild or even just a wayward friend who was not welcome at her table. She gave warmth and love to family and friends and strangers alike, always with a cheerful word and a caring touch. She was amazing, she was a rock you could always depend on, and she handled life’s trials with grace and good humor.
We will miss her great meals and warm smile.
Lena is survived by her sisters, Ruby Swigert and Margret Stenersen; her sons, Jay (Becky) Bradshaw and Pete Bradshaw; her grandchildren, Micky, Chris, April, Shay, Ken, Bill, LaChele and Chase; her great-grandchildren, Shana, Jace, Rachel, Danielle, Calli, Cassi, Skeeter, Caleb, Joey, Ali, Shayanne, Pete, Bruin, Danika, Preston and Maeli; and a host of beautiful great-great-grandchildren
Lena was preceded in death by her mother and father, Pete and Louisa; brothers Marion, Piero and Bruno; husband, William (Wild Bill); and daughter, Dona Bradshaw.