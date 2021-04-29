On a beautiful winter morning, December 23, 1938, Louis and Allene Stuart Baumann and three older siblings were blessed from the heavens with a baby daughter, Lida Annabel Baumann.
She was raised in a small farming community of Fallon, Nevada, where she attended Harmon Elementary School and graduated in 1956 from the Churchill County High School. During her senior year she met a handsome young man named Gerald “Jerry” Robinson. They were married on July 22, 156, in Fallon and spent the next 65 years together in love.
Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Reno, Nevada, and were blessed with three little angels: Frank, Glenn and Jeri Ellen. In the spring of 1966, Jerry and Lida had enough of the city life and packed up their family and moved to the thriving metropolis of Challis, Idaho. Jerry found a job in Cobalt, but Lida stayed in Challis with their kids until the end of the school year, then moved to Cobalt.
Lida had the most important job of all and that was being a full-time mom and wife for her family. She always said living in Cobalt and raising her family there was the most favorite time of her life. Unfortunately, the Cobalt mine closed in the fall of 1970 so they moved back to Challis. Between 1970 and 1986 Lida was very busy raising a family and working outside the home as a secretary. During that time she was on several boards, but her favorite was the Custer County Fair Board and teaching the 4-H cooking club.
In 1986 Jerry and Lida moved to Sheridan, Montana, and lived there until 1994 when Jerry retired. During their eight years in Montana, they never lost their love for Challis, so they moved back after retiring.
In their retirement years they traveled all over the U.S. to visit family, watch a space launch and enjoy other fun activities. Jerry and Lida’s favorite trips were to Alaska in the summer where they stayed and helped Tom and Linda Sullivan. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Alaska, where family and friends traveled to Soldotna and threw a huge surprise anniversary party and stayed for a week, fishing and eating and enjoying everything Lida loved about Alaska.
When they weren’t traveling, Lida had many hobbies, which included gardening, yard sales, cooking and following her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. In 2014 Lida suffered a stroke which ended the long trips, but with grit and pure determination, she was able to go on shorter ones and still enjoyed life.
The heavens received Lida on April 23, 2021. Lida was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Allene Baumann; her sister and brother-in-law Crystal and Paul Brody; and sister-in-law Cynthia Baumann. She is survived by her brother Bob Baumann; sister and brother-in-law Edith and Bob Relf; husband of 65 years Jerry Robinson; her children Frank and Karla Robinson, Glenn and Lisa Robinson, and Jeri Ellen and Ken Seelos; her grandchildren Joshua and Kelly Robinson, Dustin Christensen, Cinnamon and Nathaniel Stroud, Amanda and Hadley Clark, Tyrell Robinson, Jeremiah and Erin Robinson, Ethan Robinson and James Seelos. Seven great-grandchildren are blessed to have had Lida as a great-grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Challis EMTs who took very good care of Lida in her time of need.