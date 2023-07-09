Lillian Edwina (Black) MacFee

Lillian Edwina (Black) MacFee December 22, 1922 - June 27, 2023 Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black MacFee, 100, passed away on June 27, 2023 in Boise, Idaho.

She was born to Ralph and Lily Black in a small cabin on the banks of the Salmon River near Challis, Idaho on December 22, 1922. She was raised with her two brothers on the family ranch at Holman Creek just south of Clayton.


