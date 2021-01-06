Linda Lee (Palmer) Piva, age 70, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at EIRMC in Idaho Falls.
Linda was born to Carroll and Don Palmer in Blackfoot on Dec. 10, 1950. She was the second of five children. Linda grew up in Mackay and graduated high school in 1969. Linda was a cheerleader, competed in track and also was involved in high school rodeo on the well-known palomino, Wrangler. After graduating Linda spent a year at the University of Idaho before coming home to marry Joe Piva on Jan. 8, 1971.
On July 13, 1971, Joe and Linda had a daughter, Jennifer Anne. During this time Joe and Linda lived in Challis and worked on the ranch. Linda waited tables at the Village Inn, while helping Joe on the ranch. On April 20, 1976, their son Joseph Victorio Piva was born.
Linda started working for Ed Smith Insurance. After a few short years she ended up buying the business from Ed and ran a successful business until 1990. Whatever Linda did, she did with her whole heart and was always successful. After she sold her insurance business she decided to open a clothing store, Tops N Bottoms. That store eventually became Pamper You. Linda finally closed up shop and decided to just help on the ranch and follow grandkids.
Joe and Linda’s favorite things to do was follow their grandkids. Linda spend hundred of hours in a gym, at a football field or in a rodeo arena supporting her kids and grandkids and traveled thousands of miles to watch them compete. She loved going to Boise to see her two youngest grandkids and spend time with them.
Linda always had the most beautiful yard. She had that touch that not many have. As soon as the flowers started to fade she was after Joe to get the Christmas lights put up. And her lights were always spectacular. She loved to decorate for the holidays. Her house was like a Christmas wonderland, inside and out.
Linda lived an amazing life. She had the ability to touch everyone she met. Linda dearly loved her husband Joe; her siblings, Dawn, Terrie, Kim and Chip; her children; her grandchildren; and all of her many nieces and nephews. She did have a way of touching everyone’s life and making them feel like they were special in their own way. If you had the pleasure of knowing Linda, you know she had a way of accepting everyone and letting you know what she thought — with tact.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Don and Carroll (Bruno) Palmer; and her older sister Dawn Palmer Hatch Nordhouse. She is survived by her husband Joe; children Jennifer Piva of Challis and Victorio Piva of Boise; her grandchildren Ruger Piva, Rowdy Piva, Hoak Corgatelli, Nicollo Piva and Marlow Piva; her sisters Terrie Bone of Mackay, Kim Taylor of Pocatello; her brother Chip Palmer of Mackay; and her special nieces and nephews and the many others that her life was touched by.
Services for Linda will be held at a later date.