Linda Scouten Hamilton, 77, passed away Oct. 9, 2018, in Salmon.
Linda was born Dec. 10, 1941, to Clifford and Zelda Scouten, two minutes before her twin brother, Lee Scouten, in Idaho Falls. Linda grew up and spent most of her childhood in Idaho Falls. When she was 17 her father got a job in Howe. She attended her senior year at the Arco High School, from which she graduated.
Linda met the love of her life, DaWayne Hamilton, in 1963. On Nov. 16, 1963, Linda and DaWayne were married at the LDS church in Patterson. After their marriage, DaWayne and Linda purchased a ranch in the Pahsimeroi Valley. During that time they were blessed with five children: Jerry, Rusty, JoAnn, Brian and Kent. In 1993 DaWayne and Linda sold their ranch and moved to Salmon where Linda continued to reside.
Linda is survived by her five children, Jerry (Nancy) Hamilton, Rusty (Leslie) Hamilton, JoAnn (Harvey) Goddard, Brian (Kim) Hamilton and Kent Hamilton; sisters-in-law Myrna Hamilton, Lola Hamilton and Cloe Orr; uncle Jerry Scouten; aunt Elaine (Forrest) Scouten; 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren with three more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband DaWayne, brother Lee, two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, one grandchild, three uncles and five aunts.
Funeral services were held Oct. 12, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center in Salmon. Bishop Bill Clark conducted the service. Burial was at the Salmon Cemetery.