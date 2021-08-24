Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lori Sue (Clark) Jokinen 8/18/1959 - 8/13/2021 Lori Sue Jokinen of Moore, ID passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, August 13th 2021.
Sue was born in Driggs, ID to Del and Alyce Clark in August of 1959; during the earthquake that shook the Teton Valley. Her siblings Rawhide, Bo, Debbie and Mushy soon followed and after various moves, the family settled in Mackay, ID.
Sue married her husband, Hugger on March 21st, 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Sue and Hugger retired in 2019 and decided to move back to Mackay to be closer to family and enjoy their retirement years surrounded by their grandkids.
Sue was preceded in death by Hugger in May of 2021and her parents Del and Alyce Clarke. She is survived by her children, Lathan (Sunnie), Mariah (Dalton) and grandchildren: Joezzie, Riggin, Cable, Declan and Sigyn as well as her siblings, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Mackay American Legion Hall on Main Street in Mackay. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.