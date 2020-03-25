Lorretta Darlene Harp (Reta), age 88, passed away at Discovery Care Center in Salmon Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She had lived there for many years.
Reta was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Feb. 24, 1932, but spent her life from the age of three on the Salmon River above Cronk’s Canyon until the loss of her mother necessitated her moving to assisted living.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry DeWitt Harp; mother, Marjorie Harp; and two older sisters, Vera Harp Fahnholz and Mavis Harp Hunke. Surviving are siblings Carol Harp Roberts of Blackfoot, Rodger Harp of Mackay and Cherie Harp Waetzig of May, along with many nieces and nephews.
She made herself heard whether sweetly (most of the time) or roaring like a lion, scattering people every which direction (occasionally). But her sweet self was so sweet indeed, that she had many friends in Salmon and many from her years at Safe Haven in Challis.
We very much appreciate the care and support of the staff at Discovery Care Center. She was a real family member there for many years, and in the past week of her life we felt such love and caring by their staff.
The family suggests any memorials to honor Reta be made to Discovery Care Center.
She will be cremated and scattered over the mountains above her beloved Salmon River.
We will miss you, Reta. May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view. May your mountains rise into and above the clouds.