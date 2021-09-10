Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Mariann Whitworth 09/05/1947 - 08/22/2021 Mariann Whitworth, “Blondie”, age 73, of Boise, Idaho passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. Mariann was born on September 5, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Robert and Jeraldine Whitworth. Mariann was raised in the beautiful Pahsimeroi valley in May, Idaho. Growing up in May, Mariann adored spending time with her large family and helping out on the ranch with her siblings. She would often tell stories of her brothers and the crazy shenanigans they were up to. She loved sharing her fun childhood stories. Upon high school graduation Mariann followed her older sister Maureen to Pocatello where she attended Idaho State University and enrolled in the secretarial program. Upon completion of that program she relocated to Twin Falls and shortly after settled in Boise, Idaho. In Boise, her career began with the Soil Conservation Service. Her career brought her great joy and pride. One of her favorite titles in life was that of being an Aunt. Mariann was truly a wonderful Aunt (and Great Aunt!) and was at her happiest when loved ones were near. Mariann cherished hosting large thanksgiving dinners each year where the family would gather and she was able to share her gift of cooking and baking. The simplest pleasures of life brought her so much happiness, you could often find her baking or enjoying a good book. Mariann was such a warrior and beat cancer twice in her lifetime and throughout it all she never lost her joy and was such a shining example of bravery and perseverance. Mariann had the most important qualities of a beautiful soul, bravery and love. Mariann is survived by her loving sisters Maureen Betscher and Kami Corrigan, as well as her nieces Heather Young, Karen Embleton, Kalli Church, Betsy Whitworth, and nephews Kelly Whitworth and Robert Betscher along with their spouses and children. Mariann was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Jeraldine Whitworth, and her brothers Charlie and Jerald Whitworth. Mariann was such a kind and beautiful person and saying goodbye is heartbreaking. You are in Heaven with our Heavenly Father, your legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone you knew.