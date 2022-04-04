Marigwen Campbell 11/12/1998 - 02/15/2022 Marigwen Maxine Campbell, aka Gwenny, age 23 of Boise, died unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2022, in her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1998, at St. Luke’s Hospital and was the daughter of Shanna L. Pederson of Challis, and Christopher (Casey) Campbell of Boise. She graduated from Borah High School in 2017.
She attended the local preschool and the Challis Schools, K-7. Her early interests were T Ball/youth baseball, Missoula Children’s Theatre, swimming, all subjects in school and she admired her many teachers. In her 6th/7th grade years, she participated in bowling, track and basketball.
She attended South JH in Boise grades 8-9, while living with her dad and brother. She was on the cheer squad and was still playing basketball.
Grades 10-12 were attended at Borah HS. During her sophomore year, she was on both the cheer and dance squad. She kept her studies a priority and was a member of the Deca Club which promoted leadership, college and career readiness. This helped her secure a scholarship and her placement a the College of Western Idaho for the year 2017-2018. On September 22, 2018, she brought life into the world, and she would agree- this was her proudest moment and role, being a mom to her son Remy Jude. She 100% provided for, cared for and loved Remy until the day of her death. He was the light of her life, her special little man.
She was preceded in death by uncle Judd Pederson and grandmother JoAnne Whitworth Pederson, both of Challis, and grandfather Charles (Chuck) Pederson of WA.
She is survived by her son Remy Jude, her parents, Shanna L. Pederson of Challis, Christopher (Casey and children) Campbell of Boise, brothers, Bryant (Abby) Sullivan of WA, Angus Campbell of Boise, sister, JoAnna Campbell of OR, and her nephew Jack Sullivan of WA. She is also survived by grandparents Marvalene (MJ) Simmons of CO, Dale (Ellen) Campbell of OR, great grandmother Joan Bright of OR and uncles Graydon (Stella) Pederson of WA, Kyle Campbell of Boise and Kevin (Corrine) Campbell of MT.
The viewing took place at Summers Funeral Home in Meridian, Feb. 24, and a Funeral Mass took place the next day at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise, Feb. 25, 2022.
The family would like any memorial donations in her name, to be directed to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA), 720 W Washington St., Boise, ID 83702.