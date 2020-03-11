Marilyn Leuzinger, 82, passed away in Challis on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born June 4, 1937, in Challis to Calvin and Pauline Bruno. She was the youngest of five and was named by her older sister, Myrt, who hated her middle name, so she didn’t give her baby sister one.
She went to grade school in Clayton and graduated from Challis High School. She started working for Custer Telephone Cooperative where she met her best friend, Clarence Leuzinger. They were married in a dual ceremony with Clarence’s brother, Doyle and his soulmate, Judi Lough, on Nov. 25, in Arco.
Marilyn loved to visit with people and enjoyed her years working at the local bank for many years. However, the job she most cherished had the job title of “Grams.” After retirement, she volunteered at The HUB and kept the books for this giving organization. She was baptized into the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed attending church and her caring nature came through as a member of the Relief Society.
Marilyn loved spending time with family and friends and caring for those she loved. She loved hearing Jordan’s stories. She enjoyed playing cards, line dancing at the Senior Citizens Center and golfing with Wilma and Jared. She looked forward to Jordan and Jared coming to her house after school for snacks, followed by homework then playtime. On weekends they were frequently found at Grams’ house, playing wild games of Aggravation, Chinese checkers, Yahtzee and Monopoly where she often accused Teila and Jared of cheating.
Marilyn took tremendous pride in her family and her home. She was an immaculate housekeeper with wonderful decorating taste. When her kids were little, she used to get up early to clean and polish her floors so their little white socks would stay clean.
Marilyn loved flowers, especially her hanging baskets, which became a traditional gift at Mother’s Day. She tried to grow rose bushes, but the deer were relentless. She grew a prolific vegetable garden so she was busy throughout the summer, weeding, picking and canning throughout the fall.
She cooked amazing holiday and special occasion meals. There were so many dishes you needed two plates to have a taste of everything. If a friend was sick or injured or suffered a loss Marilyn would soon visit with her famous chicken and noodles and words of comfort.
Holidays were truly celebrations in Marilyn’s house. Her thoughtful gift choices, exquisite wrapping skills and festive decorations set the stage for creating lifelong special memories. She spent months preparing and cooking ahead of Christmas, making batches of mouth-watering candies, cookies, rolls and other favorite treats. After everyone was miserably full, the games would begin: pinochle, dirty rummy, dominoes and sequence until it was time for pie or cake.
Clarence and Marilyn enjoyed going out dancing with Marge and Jay Cook. The song “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” was certain to get her on the dance floor. They played bridge with Ken and Nettie Miller and every weekend was spent camping with the Cooks up Squaw Creek. One time, Marge and Marilyn wanted to try someplace different, the trailers were set up in the new site when Marge and Marilyn didn’t like it and camp was broken and back to Squaw Creek we went. Also, some of her fondest memories were taking a drive and stopping for an impromptu picnic.
Marilyn’s house was the center of the neighborhood, as Terry and Teila’s friends enjoyed playing in the yard; kick the can, annie I over and hide and seek were among their favorites, with Marilyn and Clarence joining in the fun.
As a grandmother, she devoted endless hours of time and miles of travel to watch her grandsons participate in their favorite activities. She cheered for Jordan and Jared at wrestling matches, baseball games, football, basketball, track, school plays, and was there for every special moment in their lives.
Marilyn was thrilled to welcome great-grandson Harrison and enjoyed every smile and laugh.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Clarence Leuzinger; son Terry Leuzinger and wife Donna; daughter Teila Leuzinger, daughter Kim John and husband Brent; grandson Jordan Leuzinger, grandson Jared and wife Mallory Leuzinger; great-grandson Harrison Leuzinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Calvin and Pauline Bruno, sisters Myrtle Corbett and Dean Burstedt and brothers Owen and Dick Bruno.