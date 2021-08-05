Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Marsha Sue (England) Myers 09/16/1951 - 06/08/2021 Marsha S. Myers, age 69 of Challis, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 8th, 2021. Born Marsha Sue England on September 16th, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas. Marsha’s family moved to SLC, Utah where she attended school and graduated from Granger High School. Marsha married her high school sweetheart, Val Hathaway. Marsha met her life-partner, her second husband Scotty Myers as he returned home from the Vietnam War. Together they settled in Idaho, first in Sun Valley, Hailey, and Mackay, before finally finding home in Challis. Marsha worked diligently in the kitchen, side by side with her close friends and neighbors at Living Waters Ranch, Antonio’s Pizza, as well as the Assisted Living Home before she began work running the kitchen at the William Cobbley Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her husband Scott A. Myers (Ketchum, Idaho). Father, William England (Kansas). Her parents, Ernest, and Donna Hammontree, and her sister, Barbara Robertson (Uniontown, Arkansas). As well as her brother, William (Bill) England (California). Marsha is survived by her brother Robert (Bob) England (Oklahoma) and sister Brenda Breshears (Arkansas). Her three children and their spouses. Heather Hathaway-Williams and her husband John Thompson (Boise, Idaho). Her daughter, Darcie Myers, son Patrick Myers and his wife Anna Walker-Myers (Challis). As well as her several grandchildren, Blaine Ostlund, Harli Ostlund, Lake Myers, Pazli Myers, Araya Warren, and great-grandson, Clyde Crosby. Marsha loved anything outdoors and was an expert fisher. A celebration of Marsha’s life will be held Saturday, September 4th, 2021, 12 pm-4 pm at the Cobbley Senior Center (695 Challis Creek Road, Challis, ID). Welcome to all who wish to attend.