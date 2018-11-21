Marty Floyd Montoya passed away on Nov. 12, 2018, in Challis while doing what he enjoyed the most: helping his mother feed her horses. He was with the person he loved the most: his mom, the best a son a mom could ask for.
Marty was born in Salt Lake City on Jan. 22, 1968.
Marty was preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma Floyd and Rose Black of Challis; his grandpa and grandma Emilio and Pablita Cordova of Cuba, New Mexico; his uncles, Richard Black and Howard Black (both served in World War II); his aunt, Joy Roarck of Challis; his cousins, Jr. Black (Salmon), Joe Hardman (Challis), Frank Shull Jr. (Idaho), Jared Braunson (Alaska), Ernie Cordova (Cuba), Robby Montoya (Utah) and Tina Montoya (Las Vegas, Nevada).
Marty is survived by his parents, Arty and Caroline Cordova of Challis; daughters, Kathryn Sowerbrower of California and Kendra Butlin of Boise; brother Gary (Shirley) Montoya of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother Scot (Jolene) Montoya of Emmett; brother Gabe (Thom) of Boise; sister, Alicia Cordova of Middleton; six nieces; and two nephews.
Marty was in a horrific motorcycle wreck that altered his life on July 13, 1986. He was in and out of the hospital and had countless surgeries. Although Marty lost most of the use of his left arm, he did more than most people do in a lifetime. During Marty’s life, he cooked for several restaurants, welded, bucked bales, moved pipe, worked in the mine, built fence, worked at a tire recycling facility, worked at Valley Truss and performed countless other jobs along his journey. Everyone whom Marty worked with always claimed he was “the best damn worker anyone has ever seen.”
Throughout Marty’s life he met many people and had numerous friends. Marty’s lifelong friends include John Corrigan Jr., Loren Williams, Chris and Tyler Hardy, Andy Breedlove, Pat Cordova and Shawn Crawford. Marty could not have asked for better friends.
Most of all, Marty wanted people to be proud of him and wanted to help others by easing the little burdens in life. This included making coffee, serving coffee, warming up the car on a cold winter’s day, feeding the horses, walking the dogs, tying your shoes, taking off your shoes and washing your car (even if it was just washed) – anything to help. He just wanted to please.
Marty will be laid to rest in Pahsimeroi Valley, alongside his grandparents Floyd and Rose Black, in the May Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. A luncheon will follow at the May Grange. A memorial service is scheduled for July 6, 2019, in Challis. The family thanks everyone who helped Marty along the way and never gave up on him.