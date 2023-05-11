Mary Darling White

Mary Darling White December 1, 1926 - May 7, 2023 Mary Darling White was born on December 1, 1926 in Mississippi to Duward and Bertha Darling.

She passed away May 7, 2023, at the age of 96, peacefully, at home with family by her side.


