Mary Frances (Keyes) Guy died peacefully at home on July 26, 2020, in Goose Creek, South Carolina, at the age of 90.
She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Challis, Idaho, to George Keyes and Hattie (Coleman) Keyes.
Mary’s life was her family. She is survived by her son Phil Guy and wife Brenda of Waco, Texas; daughters Annette Guy of Cross, South Carolina, Linda Chugon of Summerville, South Carolina, Paula Hensley and husband Mike of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Kay Pye and husband Jimmy of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; grandchildren Erika Guy of Waco, Texas, Richard Guy of Waco, Texas, Jessika Birkes of Eddy, Texas, Laura Hutsell of Orlando, Florida, Roxi Morris of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Mike Hensley Jr. of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and Jay Mullins of Jacksonville, Florida; great-grandchildren Erick, Weslee, Brantley, Kaylee, Cooper, Skye, Seeley, Axel, Carlee, Hadley, Elloree, Jensen and Rinley; and sister Katherine Winter of Pocatello, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Harriet; grandson Byron Roach; brother Jack Keyes of Kennewick, Washington; and sister Gerry Lewis of Challis, Idaho.
A memorial service was held July 30, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church in Goose Creek, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or Samaritan’s Purse, in Mary’s name. Mary’s final resting place will be in Challis, Idaho.