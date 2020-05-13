Mary Lipscomb Hickman passed away in her family home in Coeur d’Alene on May 4, 2020. Mary was born on Nov. 7, 1924, in Duncan, Oklahoma, to William and Elsie Lipscomb.
Mary studied fashion design at SMU before marrying Richard “Dick” Hickman in 1946. They moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where Dick completed his forestry degree. Mary and Dick began their adventure with the US Forest Service in Idaho on the Challis and Salmon National Forests. The early years were spent in remote locations and summer “lookout” stations. They lived in the Challis and Salmon area for over 20 years, where they made life-long friends and celebrated the birth of their children, Julie (Fisher), Jill (Dougherty), Jan (Leaf) and Richard, Jr. Their family grew to include seven grandchildren, 11 great and two great-great grandchildren.
The family relocated to Susanville, California, and then to the San Francisco Bay area, where they lived in Novato for nearly 30 years. Mary loved the area, especially their Shields Lane neighbors, the culture of the city and the beauty of the Marin County coast. During this time, Mary worked with Hanson Galleries in San Francisco and New Orleans.
After retirement, the couple enjoyed their growing family, years of travel and a special relationship with friends from their Idaho forestry days. For over 25 years, the “Challis Reunion” group — including the Cooperriders, Deinemas, Fureys, Laffertys and Rosses — gathered annually around the world.
In 2000, Mary and Dick moved to Northern Idaho to be near family. After Richard passed away in 2005, Mary continued her active lifestyle. She once said, “I had a great life before your father, a great life with your father and now a great life after your father.” She enjoyed many new and cherished friendships in the area. Until the world came to a standstill in March, Mary continued to swim and play bridge at least twice a week, disappointed only when she didn’t come in first!
The family requests that any donations be made to organizations that support, house and feed local communities.