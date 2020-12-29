The last Challis-born McKenney has died.
Mary Louise McKenney, born in 1928 in Challis, passed away in Keizer, Oregon, on Dec. 1, 2020.
Her mother was Edna Jones, whose mother was Lottie Bradbury. Their family settled Bradbury Flats just outside of Challis. Mary Lou’s father was Tom McKenney, born in Arco, (then Houston) Idaho. Tom’s father was George McKenney (born in Boston in 1853; his father Thomas was born in Ireland in 1829. George was supervisor of the Yellow Jacket and Singheiser silver mines. Tom’s mother was Mary Bowman of Utah.
By 1885 George and Mary had purchased 160 acres of land in the Big Lost River area about 10 miles northish of Mackay and were neighbors to two other Irish families, the O’Neals and Donohues. The Donohue ranch continues to this day.
George and Mary moved to Salmon in the 1890s, then settled in Challis where son Tom and daughters Margaret and Charlotte were born. Charlotte married into the McGowan family. She married Joseph C. McGowan (his father was Arthur McGowan, born in Canada; and Arthur’s father was George from Scotland). Margaret married Fred Dakin. They settled in California.
I, Mary Lou’s son, cherished the visits to Challis, Stanley and other areas of Idaho. Such beauty. Redfish Lake was stunning. Mom worked there with a friend when they were about 19 years old. Mom and I drove to the McKenney ranch up the Morgan Creek Road where her father Tom built his home and ranch. There still exists today the signs for the McKenney Creek and also the Hogan Creek, named after Mike Hogan who was Tom’s right-hand man.
Mom married David Copeland of Portland in 1952 in the Challis Congregational Church. She so missed Idaho and often times complained of the rain in the Willamette Valley area, Salem, where they moved to for dad to pursue his dental practice. He was a gifted artist, orchid grower, horticulturist, and knowledgeable man of numerous sciences. Mom was a stellar housekeeper and child-raiser. Her time at the University of Idaho and being an English teacher was of great help to me as I was going through elementary school and needing help and guidance.
Our family snow skied, water skied, mountain climbed, hiked, camped, fossil hunted and traveled as much as one could muster. I was jealous of the way of life for those who have gone before us. Nice “back in the day” not to be burdened by TV, cellphones, the internet and all that detracts us from the most important focus: family.
Dad and mom traveled the world after he retired. They went to dozens of countries. I envied them. I worked as a remodeling and construction business owner to the tune of 84 hours a week for about 15 out of the 38 years. So few couples got or have the marriage and experiences that they had. What an example. I miss them both immensely.
I watch Idaho public broadcasting faithfully, and I dream of living there. But health issues prevent such an opportunity.
Thank you all for being caretakers of one of the most beautiful and wondrous areas in the world. And if you knew my mother or any of her relatives, please feel free to contact me and share stories.
PS: George, Mary, Tom and Edna are buried in the Challis Cemetery. There is a marker for “McKenney Sisters,” though none are buried there. June died in California, Marjorie died in California as well, and mom was cremated. She wanted her ashes spread around Challis hills. I hope to someday get an appropriate and more informative gravestone for the three sisters installed in the cemetery. I think that future genealogists and descendants deserve that.
If any related folks wish to contact me, feel free to call me at 503-318-9898. Steve Copeland, Portland, Oregon.