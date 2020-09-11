Please join our family in remembering and celebrating Arvin (Al) Finley’s life on September 26th from noon to 4 p.m. We will serve refreshments and some of Al’s favorite cakes. Please stop by 1141 Apex Lane in Challis and share your memories and stories with his family as we casually get together to honor him on his birthday.
