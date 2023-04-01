Michael Arthur Cutler December 19, 1945 - March 28, 2023 Mike Cutler passed away on March 28, 2023 in Challis Idaho.
Mike was born December 19, 1945 in Pocatello Idaho to Mike and Jerry (Kniffin) Cutler of Fort Hall Idaho.
Michael Arthur Cutler December 19, 1945 - March 28, 2023 Mike Cutler passed away on March 28, 2023 in Challis Idaho.
Mike was born December 19, 1945 in Pocatello Idaho to Mike and Jerry (Kniffin) Cutler of Fort Hall Idaho.
Mike grew up in Challis and graduated high school in 1963. During that time, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Cheryl (Laverty) Cutler. They went on to spend the next sixty plus years of their life together.
Mike accomplished many things over the years including attending Idaho Technical College where he graduated as a Diesel Mechanic, and joining the Navy where he served from 1966-1970 on the USS PIEDMONT as a marine mechanic. Over his life he worked as both a diesel mechanic and a rancher. He was an active member of the Idaho Cattleman’s Association, a proud member of the Shoshone/Bannock tribe and a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mike was a kind, good man with a gentle soul. He was a man who always took time for others. He loved his family and friends deeply. He enjoyed telling stories, constantly had a smile on his face and was always there when you needed him. He will be forever missed and never forgotten as he positively impacted so many of our lives.
One of Mike’s favorite things besides his family was being part of the Challis American Legion post 109 (veteran’s organization) where he served in many roles including Chairman of the Board and Commander. He was passionate about his country and his community. He never passed by a Veteran without stopping to thank them for their service. He loved being a part of the Legion’s breakfasts where he enjoyed visiting with the community and serving up those tasty sourdough pancakes.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl Cutler of Challis, his children; Cindy (Howard) Sims of Belfair, WA, Ray (Kristina) Cutler of Star, ID, and Paula (Joe) Jones of Meridian ID, eight Grandchildren; Colby, Nicole and Lisa Sims, Briana McLay, Katelyn and Danielle Cutler, Dylan and Blake Jones as well as one Great Grandchild; Abbie Solberg, and two brothers; Rick (Sheri) and Steve (Vicki) Cutler both from Fort Hall Idaho.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents.
A Celebration of life will be held in Challis, Idaho in the coming months. The family will share this information with the community when the event is planned.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.