Michael Ramon Gini, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2020, at his home in Henderson, Nevada. His brother, Thomas Gini, has been his primary caretaker following Mike’s move from North Carolina to Nevada several years ago.
He was born May 7, 1934, in the Salmon River Mountain high country, near Challis, Idaho — the oldest son to Michael Raymond Gini and Emma Piva Gini, first-generation Northern Italians who ran a 1,200-acre cattle ranch. He rode a horse to school until he was old enough to drive and graduated in the Challis class of 1952.
After high school, he helped at the ranch a while but that wasn’t enough for a restless youth. A local fellow set up a drilling company in Boise and Mike found the lure too strong. He began his career in heavy construction as a drill helper. He later became the first employee hired when Mergentime Corporation Engineering Contractors was founded in the sixties. A member of Local 15 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Mike became a master driller, crackerjack welder and mechanic, drilling underpinnings jobs for subways and building foundations, mainly on the East Coast. He worked for Charlie Mergentime as an equipment superintendent for over 20 years and retired at the age of 55.
Ask anyone who has worked with Mike and they will tell you “He’s a helluva nice guy.” Mike was easy going, and always had a big smile and a hearty handshake. He could get mad if he had to, but everyone knew him as a hard man to rile. In fact, co-workers teased about how he betrayed his Italian heritage by being so calm. They had to admit, he could be stubborn about not letting anything get in the way of doing his job, or doing it well.
After serving his country in the United States Army, Mike married Juanita Mae Parsons of Arco, Idaho, (divorced in 1960) with whom he had two sons: Michael Lee “Spike” Gini, (1953), and Christopher “Chris” Gini, (1959).
On May 9, 1966, Mike married Judith Marie Fox, from Heber, Utah. Judi was always up for an adventure and laughs, and had a fearless personality that was always open for a good time. She was the perfect compliment to his easy going ways. Their passions included golfing, travel, playing cards and gambling. Their marriage lasted 44 years, until her passing in 2010.
Mike is survived by his brother Thomas Gini, and sister:Sylvia Beeman, and son Chris.
He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Emma, his wife Judi, two brothers Henry and Jack, his sister Juanita Popejoy, and his son: Michael “Spike.”
By his request, there will not be a funeral service. There will be a private, family celebration of life at a time yet to be determined.
Condolences may be sent online to Hitesfhandcrematory.com