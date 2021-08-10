Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Minnie Cristina Yacomella 07/12/1923 - 08/04/2021 Minnie Cristina Yacomella lived an amazing 98 years before passing away on August 4, 2021 in Lewiston, ID. Minnie, a first generation Italian-American, was born July 12, 1923 to Antonio and Domenica (DelRe) Yacomella. She spent her childhood at the family ranch on the East Fork of the Salmon River with her 2 brothers; Tony and Cleto and Elza her sister and best friend. Minnie never was one to sit still, she began working for various farmers when she was 12 years old. She later worked in Ogden, Utah (1944) at an arsenal plant and in Pocatello, ID (1945) at a train depot cafeteria.
Minnie married George Yacomella in a double ring wedding ceremony with her sister Elza (Bruno) in Hamilton, MT on October 8, 1946. Minnie and George worked their ranch up East Fork until 1965. Together they raised two children Ron born in 1948 and Joyce born 1954.
In 1965 they bought her parents’ house and moved to Challis. Minnie worked in the Challis Elementary school cafeteria for many years. Minnie enjoyed visiting with her sister every day and going to and hosting card parties. Minnie also enjoyed listening to music, she often went to see fiddlers at local events, and always had the radio on in the house. Minnie was part of a bowling team for many years. One of Minnie’s favorite things to do was to play card games with family.
Minnie lived in Challis until October 2014 when she moved to Lewiston, ID. Her daughter, granddaughters and great-grandchildren got the chance to enjoy her company. Her granddaughters valued this time with Minnie and will say they got to know a side of their grandmother they never knew; she was funny and could tell some great stories.
Minnie is preceded in death by her husband George, her parents Antonio and Domenica, brothers Cleto and Tony and sister Elza.
Minnie is survived by her daughter Joyce (Butch), son Ron (Sande), granddaughters Jolene, Angel, Marcie, and Amy, 3 great grandsons, 9 great granddaughters, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Rosary will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Friday, August 13 at 6:00 pm. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 am at the Challis Cemetery.