Morgan Eugene Williams 10/22/1951 - 4/2/2022 Morgan Eugene Williams passed away on April 2nd in Salmon Idaho. Morgan was born October 22nd, 1951 in Challis Idaho. He was raised on the home ranch in Stanley ID (Obsidian). When he was a teen, he spent his summers in the Sawtooth Mountains helping his dad build trails & he had one job in Nevada. Morgan loved wrestling in High School and did really well until a logging accident which resulted in a broken arm and a few other small injuries. Morgan loved riding his Mustang Nevada and hunting behind the Ranch. Morgan graduated in 1970 from Challis High School and soon after was drafted into the Navy, where he got to see a lot of the world. After being discharged he came home to help his dad run the ranch in Stanley and the ranch he was leasing in Challis. In later years he helped his dad run the sawmill on the ranch in Stanley.
Morgan is survived by his daughter Lisa (Brian) Mataucha of Washington, Jennilee (Daniel) Flock of Washington, Son Jack Williams of Bellevue Id, Sisters Leona (Clinton) Clark of Challis, Laura (Jeff) Smith of Challis, Grandkids; Maverick, Olivia, Madelyn, and Greyson.
Morgan is preceded in death but his mother Jean Marie (Tiny) and father Morgan C. and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial for his celebration of life will be held May 28th, 2022 1:00 pm at the Challis Legion Hall.
Donations can be made to the Challis High School wrestling team or the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary.