Norma Ann Cortner Hall, 79, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from a sudden illness.
She was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Exeter, California, to Earl Norman “Buster” Cortner and Ruby Mae Triplett. Norma was raised in California where she received her education. Upon graduating from high school in Half Moon Bay, California, Norma continued her studies at Cardinal Stritch University in Rockford, Illinois, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts.
When Norma wasn’t fishing, sewing, doing embroidery, crocheting, cooking or canning something, she was busy working as an electronics technician for numerous defense contractors before retiring to Mackay, Idaho, to take care of her mother.
She was a Christian by faith, who touched many lives with her strength and positivity. She was a member of the Custer County Historical Society, Ladies Aid, The Birthday Club (Pinochle club) and the Women’s Club of Mackay. She won many awards for her crocheted afghans, quilts, needle work, canning goods and pies over the years at the Custer County Fair.
Surviving are her two children, Teresa Cardoza of Santa Cruz, California, and Richard Wade of Mackay, Idaho; five grandchildren, Adam Paul Wieteska, Jessica Lynn Wade, Gavin Michael Wade, Vincent Rumoro Wade and Joshua Rumoro Wade, who is deceased. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services were held October 9, 2020, at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery under the direction of Anderson Family Funeral Home.
John 14:2: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.”