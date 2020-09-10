Norma Claire Funkhouser (Hardman) of Challis, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 92.
Norma was born to parents Isaac S.C. and Claire A. Hardman on Dec. 19, 1927 in Mackay, Idaho. The youngest of six children, she spent her early years in Mackay, graduating from Mackay High School in 1945. After graduation, she moved to Challis with her mother. She worked as a clerk at the Custer County Courthouse, where she met Leroy (Mike) Funkhouser. They married in Rio Tinto, Nevada, July 4, 1947. In 1964 she began working with Salmon River Electric Cooperative, retiring in 1989. After retirement she spent the winters with her husband Mike in Yuma, Arizona. Norma enjoyed chronicling the lives of her family and friends in photographs, traveling around the Western United States and baking for her community.
Norma is survived by her son, Isaac (Ike) Funkhouser; her granddaughters, Shawna K. Miller and Tina M. Funkhouser; and four great-grandchildren, Danielle E. Boles, Nathan M. Miller, Alyssa K. Miller and Windsor G. F. Lamson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her son, David L. Funkhouser; her parents, Isaac and Claire; her sister, Elizabeth (Lois) Bone; and her brothers, Allen, David, Maurice and Howard Hardman. She also leaves behind several other relatives and a host of friends to mourn her loss.
The family is grateful for the condolences and in lieu of flowers, we ask donations be sent to the William Cobbley Senior Center in Challis.
A celebration of life will be held in a more safe and less socially distant future.