Geraldine Mae Woolley Phillips
Geraldine (Gerry) Phillips passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Challis with her boys by her side.
Gerry was born June 6, 1934, in Twin Falls, the only child of Lenna and Gene Breedlove. Her parents divorced when Gerry was 2. Her mother moved them to Challis to live with her grandparents until her mother married Durward Carlin when Gerry was 4. Later the family moved to Salmon.
The small family moved to many places so Durward could support them working in several mines. Some of those places included Grangeville and Atlanta, Idaho, and the Lochsa until 1948 when they moved back to Challis.
In Gerry’s younger years she loved singing and she was darn good at it. When she was 12, she was in a car wreck with Durward that threw her across the river. The tough gal, as she was, found a place to cross and swam back and the two were fine. As a teenager she went to work in Yellowstone for a summer. She told a few stories about that summer but never elaborated. We believe the young teenager was a little mischievous that summer.
Her mother and grandmother bought the Villas Café in Challis. This was where Gerry learned to be a waitress, cook and work in a restaurant. She had fond memories of the restaurant and working with her grandmother. She went to night school and graduated in 1953.
In 1954 Gerry married her beloved Dan Woolley in Challis. As the story goes, it was not love at first sight for her but it quickly blossomed. They had three sons, Bill, Dan, and Brett. She often referred to them as Number 1, 2 and 3, especially after she had a stroke in August of this year because she had a difficult time with names.
In 1961 the married couple’s dream came true when they purchased their ranch on East Fork and bought a herd of Hereford cattle. She immediately fell into the role of a rancher’s wife. She ran the house and Dan and the boys ran the ranch (although, if truth be known, she was boss). The Woolley Ranch was known for its great barbecues and parties. People would come from all around to party with the Woolleys. Gerry truly loved the life of living on the ranch. She had so many fond memories and some not so fond, usually the not so fond was due to her mischievous boys. Oh, the stories she could tell and loved telling them over and over and over due to her love of the ranch life.
Tragically, in 1980 her beloved husband Dan passed away. This was especially hard on her as it was on the whole family and the abundance of friends. His death left a huge void in her life for the next 38 years until their joyous reunion.
Gerry sold the East Fork Ranch in 1984 and worked in Sun Valley for a short time then moved back to East Fork. That same year she married Claude (John) Phillips and they eventually moved to Challis. They were married for 19 years until John’s death in 2003.
Gerry was an avid card and bingo player. She loved getting together each week with the girls for some good card games. She enjoyed going to the senior citizens center for lunch and bingo and driving that big blue town car all over town with her dog, Corki. Many admired her for always looking “put together,” from her hair, makeup and clothing to, of course, always wearing jewelry that matched her outfit. Even when she was not feeling her best she had to look nice.
Gerry is survived by her three sons, Bill (Cyndi), Dan (Joan) and Brett (Allison Steen); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Woolley and Claude Phillips, and her parents and grandparents.
No services will be held at this time, according to her wishes. A graveside dedication will be held at the Stanley Cemetery this spring. At that time Mom will be put to rest with the love of her life and husband, Dan Woolley.
The family extends so much appreciation to the staff at Diamond Peak for their loving and tender care of our Mom and Grandma.