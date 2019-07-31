Shirley Jean Mattis passed away peacefully at the Valley View Nursing & Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday July 17,2019. Shirley was born March 5, 1927, in Glendale, California, to Mark and Constance Bloodgood.
Her early days at home were spent with her high school friends doing what young girls do. She always spoke of her friends as if they were her sisters. This probably had something to do with the fact that her older brother did what older brothers do, which she didn’t think at the time was very funny.
Later on, she met the Navy man on Dec. 7, 1942, who swept her off her feet. On Sept. 6, 1944 she married Francis (Pat) Benoit. There was a pining period as the war was still going on and Pat had to return to duty. When he returned, the family had quite a time keeping their feet on the ground. To this union two girls were born, Connie Dee and Judy Lynn, when they resided in LaCrescenta, California.
Later on in their marriage, Shirley went to work as a statistical typist (before computers) in her dad’s and uncle’s CPA firm in Glendale. She worked for the firm for 30 years. In 1969 the family moved to Salmon, where they purchased a business and Shirley eventually went to work for Harold Heidemann CPA, again as a statistical typist, where she worked for several years. Shirley was actively involved with Beta Sigma Phi, Elks Auxiliary and Altar Guild at Church of the Redeemer. She and Pat were very active in #1620 BPOE lodge in Salmon, where Pat was elected to Exalted Ruler and later became the District Deputy for Elks Idaho East.
Pat passed away in March 1988. In December 1988 Shirley married Kendall Mattis, whom she had worked with in her dad’s firm. Shirley and Kendall bought a home in Carmen where they had many wonderful family gatherings that were enjoyed by all family and friends who were there. Kendall passed away in January 1996. Shirley remained in Carmen until she went to Boise, where she resided in a retirement home.
It is hard to truly capture in a few words how special she was to those who had the privilege to know her. She was always quick to brag on her two girls whom she loved very much, as well as expressing her love to her friends.
Shirley was a true patriot. Those who knew her can remember that when you saw her she was most likely wearing something red, white and blue or had an American flag on the front of her house. Her home also removed any doubt about her love of country.
Over the past year, even as her health deteriorated, Shirley kept her same trust in God that had sustained her though her losses and trials. The same faith was demonstrated to all who watched her face this battle, and the peace in the face of this adversity was a blessing for all to see.
While we will miss her tremendously, we are thankful that she is no longer in pain and is in the eternal arms of our Savior. What the Apostle Paul said in 2 Timothy 4:6-7 is true for her: “The time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course; I have kept the faith.”
Shirley’s survivors include her two daughters, Connie (Warren) Trogden of Salmon and Challis and Judy (Paul) Teel of Boise; two brothers, Mark Bloodgood of LaCrescenta, California, and Chuck (Dee) Bloodgood of Salmon; seven grandchildren, Kelley (Wayne) McAtee of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Kim (Donovan) Romrell of Bellevue, Troy (Jeannie) Trogden of Clinton, Arkansas, Joe (Alto) Trogden of Pocatello, Ron (Tami) Thompson of Boise, Jim (Mandy) Thompson of Nampa, Jeff (Kim) Thompson of Absecon, New Jersey; 20 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pat Benoit and Kendall Mattis, and one grandson, Ryan Benoit, who passed in 1997.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Calvary Chapel in Salmon, the Calvary Chapel in Boise or Disabled Veterans of America would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Jones & Casey Funeral Home.