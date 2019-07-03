Becky Bradshaw passed away peacefully in her home, June 22, 2019. An Oregon resident for the past 41 years, she resided in Gresham for 12 years and in Eugene for 29 years.
Becky was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Culver City, California, to Les Tronsier and Millie Andrews. She had two brothers, Hank and Pat. Becky moved quite a bit in her youth, and by the time she was in high school she lived in Challis. She graduated from Challis High School in 1955. Becky attended business courses at the local community college in Salt Lake City. On Nov. 17, 1956, Becky married her husband of 62 years, Jay Bradshaw of Challis. She was blessed with two children born in 1958 and 1959.
Becky was an extremely gifted artist acknowledged and inducted into the Watercolor Society of Oregon in 1992. She had her work displayed at several Eugene-area galleries, including the Cottage Grove Gallery and The Abby. Becky was actively involved as a small group leader for the local Eugene women’s cancer support group. She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Becky was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers. Becky leaves behind her husband, daughter and son, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.