Alyce Byrne Clark passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Arco from complications from surgery.
Alyce was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Chapin, the child of Arthur and Laura Byrne. She was raised in Teton Valley, and in 1959 she married Del Clark in Jackson, Wyoming. They made their home in Riverton, Wyoming; Ontario, Oregon; and Prairie City, Oregon. In 1967 they moved to Mackay.
Alyce and Del had five children: Sue (Hugger) Jokinen of Stanley, Del “Rawhide” (Leisa) Clark Jr. of Malta, Bo (Lewene) Clark of Darlington, Debbie (Tracy) Park of Mackay, and Lariata “Mushy” (Russ) Meacham of Cle Elum, Washington.
After Del’s death, Alyce worked for the U.S. Forest Service and the city of Mackay, retiring in January 2018.
She was a member of the Mackay Rodeo Association, Mackay Lions Club, American Legion, Mount Borah Cowbelles, Lost River Museum Association and South Custer EMTs. She loved rock hunting, playing cards, dump digging and many other things, but mostly she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren with four new great-grands on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, seven siblings, grandson BoDean Clark and granddaughter Laura Park.
Funeral services were held July 29, 2019, in Mackay. Burial was at the Chilly Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.