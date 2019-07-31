Phyllis Reta Dobbs Perry, born to John Sylvester and Marie Dobbs on March 1, 1938, in Cornish, Utah, passed away unexpectedly at home July 9, 2019, while with family. Phyllis will be remembered for living a life that revolved around family, ranching, friends and reading.
She married her husband of 52 years, Watson Perry, on November 12, 1960, while residing in Challis. Prior to meeting Watson, she discovered a love for horses that would last her lifetime. It was through this love of horses that she agreed with her husband to create an outfitting company in Panther Creek. She took personal pride and joy in expanding and running The Silver Company while living in Challis. While owning this store, it was common for community members to stop in and enjoy weekly chats. It was on the sale of the store that they moved to Nevada in order to live close to her children and she settled into the role of a doting grandmother.
Phyllis enjoyed spending hours with her family and friends. She was always known to lend a helping hand and for teaching her grandchildren how to make old-fashioned sugar cookies. It was while she was teaching her family to cook that she began to adjust her recipes with more modern techniques in order to spend time with her family, unbeknownst to the men who raved about her baked beans, gravy, lemon pie and macaroni salad.
Her grandchildren will miss spending the time with her watching basketball, wrestling, volleyball and soccer while discussing their daily lives over French toast and cinnamon toast. In the evenings, it was not unusual for people and family members to play a good game of pinochle or blackjack with Phyllis while enjoying an evening of laughs around the table. She was an honored member of the Lucky 13 Pinochle Club.
Among her many pursuits in life, Phyllis enjoyed a long-time membership with the Silver Leaf Rebekah fraternal organization. She was a co-founder of the Desert Sno snow cone business in Elko, Nevada and The Silver Company and Panther Creek Outfitter in Challis.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Lisa Benham, and her husband, Kerry; her son, Robert Perry, and his wife, Shawna; and her four grandchildren, Cody, Layton, Tera and Jenna. Preceding her in death was her husband, Watson Perry, her parents, two infant children and nephew Hal Amidan. Graveside services were held at the Elko Cemetery on Friday, July 12, 2019.