David Louis Petersen, 67, died March 10, 2019, at his home in Challis. He was born Sept. 17, 1951.
He is survived by his mom, Ila Petersen of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; sister, Cliffta Freeman of Sapulpa; nieces and nephews, Tracie (Jason) Hebron of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Danny Petersen of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Michelle Pierce of Columbia, South Carolina, Amy (Eric) Brown of Hampstead, North Carolina, Robert Littleton of Phoenix; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
David was preceded in death by his dad, Lyle Petersen, and sister, Marcia Littleton. His brother, Dan Petersen, passed away May 26, 2019, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Petersen, passed away March 18, 2019.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming, at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019.