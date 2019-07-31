Mary Chapman, 95, passed away July 8, 2019, with family by her side.
Mary was born in Clarksville, Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 1923, to Julius and Josie Giacoletto. A veteran of World War II, Mary served her country with pride as a private first class in the U.S. Army. It was there she met her beloved husband of over 50 years, Woodford “Chappie” Chapman. The two were married at Fort Smith on March 3, 1945, and then lived in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
A loving mother and wife, Mary also worked at England Brothers department store in Pittsfield for 20 years and later retired with Chappie and moved to Challis in 1988.
Mary was know for her limitless generosity, her fire for life and her love of all those she met along the way. She also made the best cookies in town. She had a way of making you feel like she was your own grandmother, even if you’d just met her, which is why most people called her Gramma Mary. Her grandkids often joked with her that she needed a bigger fridge to hold all the pictures, cards and notes that she received and was so proud of.
Mary is survived by her daughter, JoAnn, and her son, Jim, as well as six grandsons, five great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Challis EMTs or Challis fire department.