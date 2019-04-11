Graveside services were held March 13, 2019, at Forest Lawn in Long Beach, California, for Shirley Joan Bacigalupo Trogden, 86, of Long Beach.
She was born June 15, 1932, in Long Beach and passed into our Lord Jesus’ arms on Feb. 22, 2019, in Long Beach after a hard-fought, yearlong battle with failing health. Her husband of 65 years, Warren G. Trogden, passed June 11, 2014.
Family and friends were her life, and helping, saying a prayer for anyone in need was her passion. She volunteered many years fundraising for cystic fibrosis. Her home was always a gathering place for holidays and birthdays or any occasion for celebration. They spent several vacations in Salmon, visiting family and making new friends.
She is survived by her sister, Annalee Sears of Buena Park, California; two sons, Warren (Connie) Trogden of Salmon and Challis, and John (Angela) Trogden of Villa Park, California; four grandchildren, Kelley (Wayne) McAtee of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Troy (Jeannie) Trogden of Clinton, Arkansas, Kim (Donavon) Romrell of Hailey, and Joe (Alta) Trogden of Pocatello; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Randy McClure of San Pedro, California.
All will miss her genuine caring, hospitality and those deep-down-gut, tear-cheek giggles that are so contagious.
Twenty-five red roses were placed individually on her casket for each family member who called her Mom or Grandma in our hearts forever.