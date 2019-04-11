Chantelly Lorena Westmoreland was born on April 17, 1997, and passed in the hospital of natural causes on March 18, 2019, at the age of 21.
She leaves behind her husband, Alex Brisbois; mother, Michelle Westmoreland; sisters, Chanceala N. Anderson and Kelsey Spink; brother-in-law, James Rhodes; great-grandma Laura; papa Walter Parker; and also many close friends and family. She will be missed by so many. She enjoyed life and loved everyone.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Downey cemetery.