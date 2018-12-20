Rosemary Jeanice “Jan” Hardman
Rosemary Jeanice “Jan” Hardman was born to Floyd C. Black and Lucinda Rose Higginbotham Black on April 16, 1938, in a little house in the Pahsimeroi Valley. She attended school in May and Challis. After graduating in 1956, she spent several years in the Seattle, Washington, area before returning home. She married the love of her life, Allen Hardman, on December 25, 1968. Through 50 years of marriage, Allen and Jan had four children and seven grandchildren to keep them busy.
Jan had an amazing sense of adventure and fun. She loved to go fishing, blow off fireworks and embarrass people with the Pink Gorilla suit on birthdays. You never knew what she was up to. Her favorite saying was “embarrass your teenagers before they get a chance to embarrass you.”
Jan was born into a family of eight kids. The first-born brother, Floyd Arthur, died as an infant. Richard, Dale and Howard were the oldest. Followed by Joy, Elma, Jan and finally Caroline. They grew up as a ranching family with a love for animals, gardening, hunting and fishing. Jan continued her love of gardening and canning, with the biggest raspberry patch around, and everyone loved her fruit jam.
Allen and Jan had several businesses throughout their shared careers: Jan’s Gift Shop, Challis Transportation and Hardman Distributing. Jan’s Gift Shop was infamous for its Fourth of July fireworks stand, pawn shop, gift shop, Western Union, hundreds of costumes to rent and gag gift cabinet. She loved to be part of a good joke, so the gag gift cabinet and the costumes were her favorite. She would write birthday poems for people and send the Pink Gorilla to deliver them. She loved to spoil the kids, nieces, nephews, and grandkids with lots of fireworks on the Fourth of July every year. She loved the town fireworks being shot off over her house each year. The whole family would gather there to watch them and eat homemade ice cream. She got many people to jump out of their skin when they opened the “rattlesnake eggs” envelope she kept on her desk. She made her kids and some of the grandkids work for her at the shop over the years, insisting they learn to count back change correctly and instilling a good work ethic in them.
Jan opened her heart and her home to lots of kids over the years. Many teenagers called her mom growing up, and still called her mom. She hosted an exchange student, Madeleine, from Sweden and loved her like a daughter. She also enjoyed learning about other cultures through the other exchange students that called her grandma. She loved reunions with her high school classmates as well.
Jan really loved fishing. She especially loved steelhead and salmon fishing, but most of all, she enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to fish. If you knew Jan, you knew where “Jan’s hole” was and where the steelhead lay in it. Even though she had a fear of the water because she couldn’t swim, she would still get on the drift boat and go fishing. She loved the annual family competition to see who could catch the most and biggest steelhead. Allen and Jan took a trip to Alaska in 2009 to go king salmon fishing. She hooked a big one and Allen had to hold her on his lap to keep her from being pulled overboard, as it weighed nearly as much as she did. They also caught lots of silvers and had a great adventure.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Rose Black; son, Joe Hardman; older baby brother Floyd Arthur Black; brother Richard Black; favorite brother Howard Black; sister Joy Roark; and several nieces and nephews. She was especially saddened by the passing of niece Shirley and nephews Marty, Frankie, Jared and Jr.
Jan is survived by her husband, Allen Hardman of Challis; daughter Sami (Dave) Jarvis of Sylacauga, Alabama; daughter Alesia Hewitt of Challis; daughter Aletia Straub (Chad) Workman of Challis; sister Caroline (Arty) Cordova of Challis; sister Elma Bradbury of Challis; brother Dale (Betty) Black of Salmon; sister-in-law Judy Black of Idaho Falls; and grandchildren Brad Hewitt, Josh (Jessica) Stolley, Jennifer Hewitt, Jason (Kasi) Jarvis, Jessica Jarvis, Johnathan Straub and Jade Straub. She was also a proud grandma great to Elijah, Penelope, Wyatt and Christopher.
Jan love the holiday season and always had lots of outdoor decorations, her favorite being the nativity scene. She wouldn’t want anyone to be sad during Christmas, so a celebration of life is planned for the summer.