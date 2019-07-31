James Stewart Swigert, 59, of Challis, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident while driving a cement truck.
He was born on June 13, 1960, in Challis, the son of Richard “Dick” and Ruby (Piva) Swigert. Stew, as everyone knew him was a typical boy growing up, picking on his younger sister Allicyn with his older brother to cheer him on and join in the fun as well, but grew ever concerned as she began to get bigger than he. His only upper hand was that he would always be older than her.
Growing up in Challis, Stew tried his luck at sports but settled on mechanics as his pastime preference. He really enjoyed those types of classes at school, and when they weren’t available, skipping class to go hang out at the auto parts store with Sudsy was the next best thing. One of his projects as a teenager was building his own dune buggy. He had a knack for fixing just about anything.
Stew, being ever resourceful, went straight to Idaho State University and enrolled himself in the Vo-Tech School of Mechanics and graduated at the top of his class. Many years later, he went to Lewis and Clark University where he received his associate degree in business. While attending college he also took flying lessons and received his private pilot’s license. Stew was happiest when he was flying his plane.
He met the love of his life, Jamie Bigsby. They were married in Challis, and several years later they both decided that they were better off being best friends and not husband and wife.
He worked in the Challis area many years at the Thompson Creek Mine in the ‘80s driving the Wabco trucks and as a mechanic and working in the tool crib. He later opened his own business on Main Street called Stew’s Auto and small engine repair and later added windshield repair. He continued to build up his inventory of machinery and began concrete work with his Bobcat and excavator. We all recall seeing the purple people eater running up and down Highway 93. One of his favorite jobs was working with Steve Swank blasting at the mine. When that job ended Stew was a partner in S&W Junction and then worked for Challis Redi-Mix.
When his nephew developed a love for motocross racing, a bulldozer became part of his inventory of equipment. It stayed at the Latimers for a long time while Drew built a motocross track. He was a kind and fun-loving uncle who would do anything for his nieces and nephews.
Stew was always willing to help anyone in need. Once you got past his tough facade, you found the twinkle in his eye and the warm-hearted guy underneath.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1970; grandparents: Pete and Louisa Piva and Bill and Alice Swigert; Uncle Billy Swigert; and Brother Scott Tappan.
Stew leaves to mourn his passing his mother Ruby Swigert of Challis; sisters Sue Tappan and Allicyn (Jack) Latimer, all of Challis; brothers Richard “Stretch” (Carol) Swigert of Zebulon, North Carolina, and Kevin (Jennifer) Swigert of Fairfield; his former wife and best friend, Jamie Bigsby of Hansen; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as many friends.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Challis Community Church. Memorials may be given in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Custer County EMTs or your favorite charity.
