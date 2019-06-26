Sharon Kay Cripe went home to Jesus Saturday, June 15, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Challis, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with COPD.
Sharon was born in Dixon, Illinois, on March 2, 1946, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Betty) Bardell.
She married the love of her life, John L. Cripe, on July 22, 1962, at Camp Pendleton, California.
John and Sharon were blessed with three children: Janelle, Rhonda and Nick.
The couple moved around to several locations before finally settling in Challis.
Sharon was a talented piano player and over the years played for fun with friends and family as well as for local events, weddings and church services.
She was a dedicated housewife, mother and friend. She was always there for whoever needed an uplift. She was an excellent homemaker, always busy with cooking, baking, canning and sewing.
Sharon had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. She was sweet, loving, compassionate, thoughtful and considerate. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sharon is survived by husband John of Challis; and children Janelle (Pat) Braithwait of Spokane Valley, Washington; Rhonda (John) Armstrong of Brookings, Oregon; Nick Cripe of Sagle, Idaho. She is also survived by one brother, Eldon (Barb) Bardell of Chadwick, Illinois, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Challis Senior Center. A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. July 20 at the Challis American Legion Hall.