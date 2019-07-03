Sharon Darling Arrizubieta, 71, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side June 18, 2019.
The eldest of three children, Sharon was born on October 21, 1947, to Forrest Kenneth White and Mary Darling White of May. She spent her entire life in the beautiful Pahsimeroi Valley. No stranger to hard work, she helped on the family farm where they raised dairy cows, pigs and hay. She also worked at the Amar potato farm near Ellis with her mother and siblings.
She had a talent for playing the accordion and piano, and along with her family often provided the music for the dances held at the May Grange Hall. She graduated from Challis High School in 1966. Shortly after, she met a handsome, hardworking gentleman from the Basque Country in Spain who was the Sulphur Creek Ranch foreman in the Pahsimeroi. She and Genaro were married on Nov. 11, 1969. He was her greatest love. She beamed whenever she spoke of him and truly appreciated all the sacrifices he made. From this union they had three children: Mikeal, Susana and Rosana. For their honeymoon, they spent two months in the Basque Country where she embraced the culture to the fullest. She quickly acquired the Basque cooking skills, and anyone who came to visit knows that they never left with an empty stomach. She and Genaro bought 120 acres of sagebrush in the Pahsimeroi Valley in 1977. With hard work and determination they built a very successful alfalfa hay and sheep operation. Her hard work was recognized at a higher level when she was named Farm Wife of the Year by the Custer County Farm Bureau in 1996.
Hunting season was always a special time of year and always a family affair. She loved deer hunting and every hunt always had a special event that made it even more memorable. She won the Matt Fisher Memorial Big Buck Contest and she still holds the family record for the biggest mule deer on the wall. She was quite proud and amused at how everyone looked at her deer right before hunting season so they knew what kind of standard they’d have to live up to that year.
She was an active member of the PTA, Pahsimeroi Emergency Team, Pahsimeroi Grange and Cemetery Board and served as a Farm Service Agency County Committee member for 15 years, a longtime 4-H leader and Master Gardener. She loved nature and kept track of the daily weather from an early age. She was a volunteer for the Cooperative Observer Program with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service for 19 years in the Pahsimeroi area. She received a special service award from the U.S. Department of Commerce for a nearly perfect reporting record of more than 7,000 daily weather observations.
She had a passion for gardening. Growing flowers brought her so much joy that she wanted to pass it on through her seed and cut flower business, Pahsimeroi Valley Seeds. All of her flower seeds were picked and cleaned by her own hands. The Idaho State Seed Laboratory always commented on the high germination rates of her seeds. With the help of one of her artistic neighbors, her handmade seed packets are something most people kept because they were too pretty to throw away. Each and every one was colored by her. Her gardens were bountiful and there was always plenty to share with the neighbors. She was very proud to be a part of the Challis Farmers’ Market where she shared her love of gardening with others. She especially loved her granddaughter Morgan being with her at the market. She sold beautiful flower bouquets, dahlias, sunflowers, gladiolas and a variety of vegetables.
Sharon loved the Pahsimeroi Valley and everyone in it. She had a special understanding about life and truly believed in the goodness of people. Always willing to lend a helping hand, share her knowledge and insight and give advice to someone in need to better themselves. She was the epitome of love, strength, kindness and grace.
She dearly loved her grandchildren, Jordan, Christopher, Tyler, Morgan, Aislynn and Kassidy. Their kindness, compassion, and love are a direct reflection of her. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Genaro; son, Mikeal Arrizubieta of Challis; daughters, Susana (Ryan) Hughes of Challis and Rosana (Nick) Rieth of Salmon; mother, Mary White of May; sister, Ella Ybarlucea; sister-in-law, Kathy White; her grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Forrest Kenneth White; brother, Ken White; and brother-in-law, Julian Ybarlucea.
At her request, private family services will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pahsimeroi Emergency Team (PET) c/o Susan Miller, 50 P Miller Road, May, Idaho 83253, or to a charity of your choice.
“After Glow”
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the way, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
—Helen Lowrie Marshall