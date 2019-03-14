Yvonne E. Combs, known locally as “Frenchie,” a nickname she acquired in high school and stayed with her all her life, was born July 23, 1939, in Craig, Colorado, to Marion K. Erickson and Newell Hall.
She grew up in Durango, Colorado, and moved to Salmon with her family in 1955. Here she met and married the love of her life, Myron D. Combs. They were married Jan. 24, 1958, in the Methodist Church. At the time of her passing on March 3, 2019, they had been married 61 years. Frenchie and Myron made their home in Salmon for 46 years before moving to Clayton in 1990.
To this union three children were born — Ramona Jean, Kristine Louise, and son Darrell Lee. However, because of their generous hearts and an open door, many more children frequented their home and think of her as “Mom.” To these children she was a living example of tolerance, compassion and respect for others. She taught that lesson by example.
She enjoyed making floral arrangements, a skill she learned under Gene Risbon at Holland Nursery. Over the years she provided arrangements for weddings, parties and surprise bouquets for her many friends. She enjoyed oil painting and hosting classes led by Barbara Peets. For 40 years she was a member of the International Association of Rebekahs, both the Anna Lodge in Salmon and the Silver Leaf Lodge in Challis. She believed in the principles of Friendship, Love and Truth and service to others. She became a certified Emergency Medical Technician in 1977 and was an EMT for 28 years. She liked hamming it up at the annual Challis “Wacky Tacky Tea Party” breast cancer fundraiser, and the Clayton Players Fourth of July productions. She was a member and founder of the Clayton Area Historical Museum and spent most weekends staffing the Clayton Museum between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Most of all she loved traveling with Myron, friends, and family in the little 1951 CJ3 Willy’s Jeep covering every back road and no road in Lemhi and Custer counties. One time they arrived at Hawley Lake where four large adults, four children, a dog, a boat and picnic supplies exited the jeep like clowns pouring out of a mini clown car, scaring away the other picnickers.
The little jeep is still in the family, and at her request, she wants one last jeep ride to her final resting place in the Gibbonsville Cemetery. She also requested no services be held. Friends and family will celebrate her life at the Clayton Hall at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and one grandson, Christopher Combs. Yvonne “Frenchie” is survived by her husband Myron, brother Charles Reames, sister Marianne Reames, children Ramona (Ken) Stauffer, Kriss (Dan) Wagner, son Darrell, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Clayton Area Museum at P.O. Box 1, Clayton, ID 83227. Arrangements provided by Jones and Casey Funeral Home of Salmon.