Janice Fay Devine, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 5, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation.
Janice was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Oroville, California, to Dwaine Enock Wedin and Ida Fay Winters Wedin. She attended school and graduated from Gridley High School in Gridley, California.
On June 26, 1965, she married the love of her life, Harold Byron Devine, in Gridley. They had three children, Tracy, Jeff and Ryan. Janice and Harold made their home in Paradise, California, then Challis and finally Idaho Falls, where Janice was self-employed and sold antiques.
She enjoyed crafts, fishing, camping, yard sales, barbecues and being with her family.
Janice is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy (Fred) Devine-Battley, of Challis; son, Jeff (Susan) Devine, of Idaho Falls; son, Ryan (Connie) Devine, of Challis; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dwaine Enock Wedin; mother, Ida Fay Winters Womack; husband, Harold Byron Devine; two brothers, Bobby and Terry; and one great-granddaughter, Nova Marie.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.